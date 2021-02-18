Eunice Williams, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Eunice Williams will be held Monday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Williams departed this life Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Williams was born November 21, 1937 in Warrenton, Georgia, a daughter of Willie J. and Gertrude Wheeler.

Mrs. Williams received her associate degree from the Shenango Valley School of Business and was formerly employed for 22 years with Sharon Regional Hospital as the maternity ward secretary.

She was a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She was a loving mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Janice Green, Ronald Williams, Barbara (Vincent) Chavers, Carolyn Peterson, Jamie, Andrew and Victoria Williams; her siblings, Willie (Cynthia) Green, Edward (Darcy) Green, John (Lasette) Green, Mary Jane Johnson, Bertha Mae (Neroy) Ivey and Edna Green; 21 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Theodore “Teddy” Williams and her grandchildren, Robert Williams and Melissa Green.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call at the home of Andrew Williams, 515 Wallis Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Eunice Williams.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.