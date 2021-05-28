Eugene Hill, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Eugene Hill, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Hill known to his family and friends as “ Rocky” entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Eugene was born August 7, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Eugene Hill, Sr. and Devorice Hill.

He was a die hard “Dallas Cowboys” fan and was often referred to as a “workaholic”. Rocky enjoyed working on cars and was known to be a great chef because of his magnificent dishes. He will be remembered not only for his incredible strength, joking personality and secure hugs but also his loving heart. Rocky loved children and had a spirit of giving. Most of all, Rocky was a man of God. Sadly, he will be missed by many friends and family, but living forever in the “Kings Presence”.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Eugene Hill, Sr. and Devorice Hill; his siblings, Annetta, Rhonda, Terry (Ashanta), Taylor (Chakia), Troy Hill, Brea, Breona, Brandon Berry, Jasmine James, Robert Beachem, Terrance, Rhonda, Lashell, Toya and Patrice Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Te’Kquan Alexander and Vincent Hill; his aunts, Regina Blanchard, Barbra Martin and Jacqueline Davis and his nephew, Chase Alexander.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Eugene Hill, Jr.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.