FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Estella Tubbs will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morris Chapel AME, 926 Darr Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Estella Tubbs departed this earthly life and entered into her eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.

Estella Hodge was born on May 15, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama to the loving union of the late Nathaniel Hodges, Sr. and Douglas Mae Hodge.

Mrs. Tubbs was a very active and devoted member of Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania since 1964. She served unwaveringly as a member on several boards; Stewardess Board # 2 (past President), Stewardess Board # 3 and the Kitchen Committee.

She married George Tubbs, Sr. in 1955. To this union six beautiful children were born. Mrs. Tubbs loved her family and her children.

Estella enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, worshipping at Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. and going to bingo.

Estella leaves to cherish her loving memory her three daughters, Jerri Denise Prescott of Brookfield, Ohio, Debra Tubbs, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Carol McLaurin, Dayton, Ohio; two sons, George (Rhonda) Tubbs of Trotwood, Ohio and Joseph (Kenni) Tubbs, Bremerton, Washington; six grandchildren, Lakesha Prescott, Diane Phillips, Donald Lee Phillips, Dwight Campbell, Darnell Tubbs and Jordan Tubbs; nine great-grandchildren, including Kaleb Nuel whom she helped rear; a brother, Carl (Tracy) Hodge of Alabama; a sister/cousin, Elizabeth (Bennie) Gooden, Ramona, California; a brother/cousin, Jimmy Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada; a host of other sister/cousins and brother/cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends, Mina Thomas, Janice Martin, Bernice Shannon and Hilda Mazyck.

Estella is united in Heaven with her parents; a son, Donald Green; a brother, Nathaniel Hodge, Jr.; a sister, Carol Hodge; her husband, George Tubbs, Sr.; a granddaughter, Karla Prescott and a great-granddaughter, LiLi Harris.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

