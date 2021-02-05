Ernest Owens, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ernest Owens, Jr., will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Owens known to his family and friends as “Capp” departed this earth Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Mr. Owens was born February 9, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of Ernest and Christine Owens Sr.

He was a member of Phillips Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his longtime mate and friend, Alice Hairson, of Warren, Ohio; his children, Bridgette Owens, Christopher Owens; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Memphis, Tennessee; his aunt, Evelyn Hammond, of Youngstown, Ohio; 44 beloved cousins; a host of other family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fredrick Owens.

Friends may call Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Ernest Owens Jr.