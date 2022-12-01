CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ernest “Ernie” Brown, Sr. will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Brown was born February 10, 1936 in Canton a son of the late Rev. William Brown, Sr. and Mamie (Hood) Brown where he continued to enjoy life up until his untimely passing November 22, 2022.

Ernie enjoyed playing bongos, going to the movies and outings with late sister, Clara, as a child. He loved school and reminisced often about receiving good grades and walking home carrying loads of books. He was a 1954 graduate of the old Canton McKinley High School, as well as a honorable student in history. His love for current events followed him throughout life as he enjoyed the newspaper and made sure to recite all he read or gathered from the news.

At age 25 Ernie married Rosemary Walker whom they shared 13 years together and two children.

Ernie loved family and came from a big household of seven brothers and six sisters.

Although he loved to dance and party in his younger years, Ernie will be remembered sitting quiet and observing with a chuckle from time to time amongst those he loved. He loved walking (or getting his exercise as he would say) the inner and downtown streets of Canton and having Coffee at McDonald’s on Cherry where he would sit and talk with a few buddies.

Ernie was preceded in death by his twin sister, Ernestine Tuck; sisters, Clara and Ester Brown and Ruth Mae (Brown) Freeman and brothers, William, Lawrence, Robert Lee, Lester, Samuel and Leonard Brown.

He leaves to cherish his last two sisters who always sent heartfelt cards on many occasions, Tryphena Strong and Mary Nelson; formal wife but most importantly long time friend, Rosemary Walker Brown; children Victoria and Ernest Brown, Jr.; grandchildren, Enjoli Roberson and Whitney (Joseph) Smith; great-grandchildren, Nahzir, Na’Zariah and Zoey Smith, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friend who he loved deeply.

The family will receive friends Wednesday December 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. ~Humbly submitted by the family.

