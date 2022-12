CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

