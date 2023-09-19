YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erica Monique Moore-Callier, 35, departed this life on Saturday, September 9, 2023, quietly in her home.

Ms. Moore-Callier was born May 3, 1988, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Eric and Yvette Moore-Hall.

Erica was a Chaney High graduate, Class of 2006.

After graduating, she held the position of being an independent home health provider.

She loved to travel and enjoyed music in her spare time. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children, Jalaziah, Reginald, Jr. and Renaiyah Everson, Promise and Karma Callier, alongside Jamar Callier, Jr. and Kewon Everson, whom she loved as her own.



Fifteen years ago, she met the love of her life, Jamar Callier. Together, they made their house a home full of love and happines.



Everyone who knew Erica would agree that her personality and smile would light up a room. She was never hesitant to speak her mind, but tell you she loved you afterward!



She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; her children and the love of her life. She is also the beloved granddaughter of Doris Boone, Norman Moore, Robert Barrnett and Patrica Suttles. She will be missed by her siblings, Eric Hall, Jr., Tierra Parker, William Moore, Terrence Hall, Tamika Moore, Glen Parker III and Toniyah Taylor; a score of nieces and nephews, Tay, Derrika, Daquela, Derrik, Jr., Ke’Miya, Shawn Tierra, Cheyanna, Mykiona, Brazil, Serenity, Lyric, Jayden, CaDence, Aryia, Jhermani, MiAngelic, Rushad, Omari, Amari, Marcel, Jr. and Sebastian who she loved as her very own, as well as other family and friends who will miss her dearly.



She was welcomed into Heaven’s gate by a grandfather, Walter Suttles; brother, Derrik Hall and her stepfather, Glen Parker, Jr.



The Moore-Callier Family expresses great appreciation to everyone for the ministries of prayer, peace, provision and presence during our time of loss. Special gratitude is extended to the ministries of Pastor Joseph Walker, Jr., Co-Pastor Kimberly Crump Walker and the Restoration Fellowship Christian Church of Warren and Turning Point of Youngstown.



The community is invited to gather and celebrate the life of Erica at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a public viewing one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. During this time, we will come together to remember Erica while sharing memories and finding solace in one another’s presence.



Comfort Ministry and Transitional Arrangements were entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH (330) 782-8500.

