YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmett Waverly McGeorge, affectionately known as “Fat Cat”, 70 of Youngstown, Ohio, was called from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at his home.



He was born September 30, 1952, in Roanoke, Virginia, the only son of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker.

He was recognized as a 50-year member of New Bethel Baptist Church this past June. He was a member of the Male Chorus and the original Audio-Visual Ministry. He recently decided to join the Evangelism Ministry.

His retirement from Sheet & Tube Steel Mill allowed him to delve into his real passion…MUSIC. He loved music and was a very popular DJ in his time, Fat Cat’s Live Disco. He loved to cook and was very passionate about entertaining. It truly made his heart glad to watch his family and friends enjoy each other’s company, eat good food, and have a good time. He loved to crack jokes and make people laugh, even in hard times. He was a dedicated Cleveland Browns and Guardians fan.

Fat Cat loved to dress and had a business selling men’s suits. His motto was “when you look good you feel good” and he lived out that motto every day of his life. He had a pure soul and a giving heart. He would visit the sick and elderly and he would feed you. He would literally give you the suit off his back. He had a heart of LOVE.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Tonya Scott of Detroit, Michigan, Marcus Moore, Antwan “Victor” Spencer, Waymond (Cicley) Chambers and Unika “Pep” Moore, all of Youngstown. Fat Cat was blessed with 18 grandchildren, Nurele (Shantay) McConnel, Jasmine (Darell) Myree, Derek (Lauren Coleman), Malahn and Malakah Bacon, Monyce Robinson, Nadia Simms, Asia Spencer, Antwan Spencer, Jr., Antwan Woods-Spencer, Ja’lyn Russell, Victor Spencer, Victoria Spencer, Aidan Chambers, Waymond Chambers, Jr., London Chambers, Zye’Asia (Mama) Moore, Darnell Gilyard and Nyla Gilyard and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Jackson and LaTonya “Little Willie” Hawkins, both of Youngstown and Lillian Walker of Columbus, Ohio. While Emmett was the only natural born son, he had many brothers in Chris which included Gus Lambert and those he affectionately called Manny, Mack and Smoky and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jennifer Walker, Gerry Walker and Bonnie Lincoln; grandson, Cle’Veal Workman; great-grandson, Ahmad Anderson and nephews, William “Dude” Harris and Andre Roberts.

To celebrate Fat Cat’s life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street. Friends whose lives were touched by Fat Cat’s genuine love are invited to attend the public viewing one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Kenneth L. Simon, Fat Cat’s beloved pastor, will serve as officiant and eulogist. This will be a time to honor, celebrate and reflect upon the life of a man who left an indelible impact on the hearts of many in the community.

May Emmett “Fat Cat” McGeorge rest in eternal heavenly peace and forever held close within our hearts.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH. 330-782-8500

