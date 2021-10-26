Emma Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Ms.Emma Smith will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown.

Ms. Smith departed this life October 23, 2021 and joined those who have departed this life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Emma was the first born to John H.and Sonia R. Smith on January 26,1957 in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

She was a quiet woman with few words, but a woman full of Love for everyone. She gave her whole heart to anything she did Her Savior, her family, the church. She loved PMMBC and was committed to making things better for everyone. Our sister was a good listener she was always ready to hear, but you never heard it again. She loved reading, studying the Bible and sharing what she knew. She loved music, reading, and she loved Bible study. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother; her siblings,Catherine, Sonia and William Warren; six nieces, three nephews, seven great-nieces, ten great-nephews, one great-great-niece, five great-great-nephews and a host of family, church family and all those who loved her.

She was proceeded in death by her father John H. Smith, Sr. and a brother John H. Smith, Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

