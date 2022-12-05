YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Emma L. Smothers will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Smothers departed this life Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Austintown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to services.

Interment will be in Detroit Memorial Park West Cemetery in Redford, Michigan.

Arrangement handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Emma L. Smothers.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.