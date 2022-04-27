FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. El’Rico O. Jones will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, P ennsylvania.

Mr. Jones departed this life Sunday, April 24, 2022 .

The family will receive Monday Sunday, May 2, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. El’Rico O. Jones.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.