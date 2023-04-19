FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Elouise Brodie will be held Saturday April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church 1128 Spearman Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Elouise Brodie was called from life to eternal rest Monday April 17, 2023 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Elouise was born September 29, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Alvah and Pearleaner McClendon Askerneese.

Elouise attended Schenley High School and Farrell Sr. High. After high school, she started working for the local cleaners and later retired from Howell Industries after 28 years of service. She enjoyed helping people so much, even after retirement she took on the job as a caregiver to many other senior citizens.

Elouise was member of Second Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Russell V, Penn, Jr. She was a member of the choir and was on the kitchen staff. Elouise loved to cook, sew, sing, dance, and spend time with family and friends. She was generous beyond words and befriended most. Her love of God and family meant everything to her and she will forever hold a special place in all of her loved ones hearts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Carrie Elise Brodie; her grandchildren, Deon Brodie (Julie), Tina Brodie and Roy Timmons, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Demar Brodie, Donte Brodie and Jathen Jordan; her sister, Shirley Parks of Bethlehem; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elouise was preceded in death by parents Alvah and Pearleaner McClendon Askerneese; her special aunt Carrie Flencher who helped her parents in raising her; husband Frank Brodie, II; son, Frank Brodie, III; sisters Magdeline Easterling, Barbara Eggleston; brothers Alvah Askerneese, Willy L. Askerneese, Martin K. Askerneese, Paul L. Askerneese, Frederick Askerneese and Alfred Askerneese.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

