Elizabeth Dyson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Elizabeth Dyson will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Dyson peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home on early Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio.

Mrs. Dyson was born December 29, 1929, in Chatham, Virginia, a daughter of Jim and Christmas Tennie Pruitt.

Her formal years of education were spent at Chatham City Schools.

In the early 60s, Elizabeth relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, where she met and married the love of her life, James Dyson. Elizabeth was a homemaker and took excellent care of her husband until his demise in 2006.

She was a faithful member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church, until her health failed.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a stepdaughter in Cincinnati, Ohio; two special nieces, Laura Taylor and Ella Mae Williams, of Jamestown, New York; a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; two adopted granddaughters, Diane Smith and Brandy Poindexter; an adopted grandson, Oscar Smith; two dedicated caregivers, Daphne ” Becky” Duckett and Robert Davis; special friends, Mr. & Mrs. James Jamison and Mrs. Ann Mitchell and a host of neighbors and friends on Lake Drive.

Preceding her in death were her parents and she was the last of eight girl and two brothers.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at J. E. Washington Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Elizabeth Dyson.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.