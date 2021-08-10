Elbert “Groovy” Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Elbert “Groovy” Lewis will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Lewis departed this life Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his residence in Youngstown.

Mr. Lewis was born July 4, 1937 in Shaw, Mississippi, a son of Willie Lewis and Henrene McMullin Gordon.

He was formerly employed as an assembler with the General Motors.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Ulysses Lewis and Elbert Lewis, Jr., of Greenville, Mississippi; a stepdaughter, Paula Cunningham of Los Angeles, California; two nephews, Ulysses J. Gordon and Craig D. Gordon, of Youngstown; nieces, Remona F. Gordon of Youngstown and Symekka T. Gordon of Tulsa, Oklahoma and three grandsons, Trenton D. Johnson, Vince Q. Johnson and Gary D. Johnson, all of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret C. Lewis; his parents, Willie Lewis and Henrene M Gordon; a brother, Ulysses Gordon and a sister, Everlean Lewis-Curtis Williams.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

