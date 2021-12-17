YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Edmond M. Flakes II will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Flakes departed this life Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Boardman, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

