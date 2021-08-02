Eddie Lee Rozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Eddie Lee Rozier will be held Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Rozier transcended to his heavenly home Saturday July 24, 2021.

Eddie better known as Coach Chat or Ed lee was born December 2,1959, in Youngstown, to the late Palmer Rozier Sr. and Minnie M. Chatman.

He was a graduate of South High School and was a proud South High Warrior.

Eddie was a diehard Raiders fan and retired Braves coach something hat he enjoyed doing for many years.

He leaves to mourn his passing and rejoice in his peace his wife, Sherry Rozier whom he married August 27, 1998; his children, Phillip Austin, Density Rozier, Ronald Henderson of Youngstown, Rayonna Rogers of Akron, Taiesha ( Donte) Jones of Cleveland, Rosa (Dwayne) Ashford, Paul Henderson all of Youngstown; his siblings, Palmer (Regina) Chatman, Tyrone Chatman, all of Youngstown, Shawn Mitchell of New Castle, Brendan Rozier of Youngstown; 26 grandkids; one great-granddaughter and a host of aunts and uncles.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Chatman; his sister, Yolanda Shine and a son, Tyrone L Henderson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

