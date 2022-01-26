YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Eddie B. Blair, Sr. will be held Friday January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Eddie Blair, 78, departed this life Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Eddie was born November 10, 1943 in Aliceville, Alabama a son of Mack Blair and Sally Hinton.

He moved to Youngstown in 1965 where he met his wife Shirley Riley and started employment at General Motors Lordstown and was a painter there until he retired. Eddie and Shirley married in 1966. Eddie loved to play cards with family and friends.

He was a member of the 7 Heartbeats Card Club. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also loved fishing and cooking for family gatherings. Eddie loved being with his family.

Eddie leaves to cherish his memory his wife; his children, Lynette Blair and Eddie Blair Jr, both of Youngstown; two grandsons, Kaylon (Shanice) and Vaughn Blair, both of Youngstown; six great-grandchildren, Kamaree, Kaliyah, Mason, Kaylon Jr., Major and Mehki; his siblings Katherine Hinton of Aliceville, Alabama, Mattie (Fred) Miles of Baltimore, Maryland, Barbara Whetsone of Tanner, Alabama, Mack Blair Jr of Kellyton, Alabama, Francis Willis of Athens, Alabama; a special brother, James Brown of Youngstown; a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Tommie Blair Sr, Fred Blair Sr, Virgie Mitchell, Sarah Blalock, and Mary Blair The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

