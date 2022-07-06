FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ed Odem was held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Greater New and Living Way in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Ed Odem, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was 72 years old.

Mr. Odem was born on February 23, 1950, in Goodwater, Alabama, to Ed Odem, Sr. and Viola Holloway Odem.

Ed attended Sharon High School and was a mechanic.

He was employed by B & B Paving.

Ed loved to work on vehicles and spending time with his family and friends. He was a great husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Odem was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Margarita Tarver Odem, whom he married on March 5, 1978; his children, Billie Odem, Leslie Odem, Tameka Odem, Larry (Melissa) Odem, Ed (Cheranda) Odem III, Victor Odem, Richard (Sara) Odem and Shakeum Odem; his siblings, Elnora Laney and Fred L. Odem; a granddaughter he helped rear, Margarita Tarver; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two special friends, Galen Schrecengost and Tommy Phillips.

Ed was preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Martha Higgins, John L. Odem, Samuel D. Odem, Theodore Odem, Billy Odem, Tommy Lee Odem and Gloria Cooper and a son, Gregory Odem.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

