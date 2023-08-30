HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ebony Cherice Harrison of Hermitage, Pennsylvania gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Ebony was born on December 6, 1992 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Kayanna Harrison and Moses Phillips.

Ebony was a 2011 alumni of the Farrell Area High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was formerly employed by the ARCH of Mercer County and Sheetz.

Ebony loved helping others and working with challenges. She enjoyed spending time with family and took great pride in helping her grandmother. Ebony was a believer in Jesus Christ and had no problem sharing God’s Word with others. She was a member of the Greater Pentecostal House of Prayer, Farrell, PA. She had a gentle spirit and her beautiful smile was infectious. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Ebony leaves behind to cherish her memory: her mother, Kayanna Harrison of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her father, Moses Phillips of Hermitage, PA; her maternal grandmother, Deloris Harrison of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her sister, Marianna Anderson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her aunts, Marilyn Brooks and Phoebe Norris; her uncles, Willie (Margaret) Norris, Kevin (Brenda) Norris, Stanley Brook, Brian Harrison and Bryan Robinson; and a host of cousins and friends.

Ebony was preceded in death by: her paternal grandfather, Levon Norris; her paternal grandmother, Stella Phillips; and her aunt, Regina Norris.

The Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Highway to Heaven TEAM Ministries located at 201 Spruce Ave, Sharon, PA 16146. You may pay respect to her family at the public calling hours & viewing which will be held one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.

Comfort Ministry and Transitional Arrangements Entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services 1059 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, PA 16121; (724) 983-1523 Office

