YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Eartha L. Smith will be held Friday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Smith departed this life Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Summa Akron City Hospital in Akron, Ohio.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Eartha L Smith.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.