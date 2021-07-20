Dwayne Lee Randall Wells, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Dwayne Lee Randall Wells will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown. On Monday, July 12, 2021, God sent an angel to take him home to be with the Lord.

Mr. Wells was born on February 18, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio to Lamara Holloway and Clyde Junior Wells.

Dwayne, affectionately know as “Weez” and “Wild Wayne”, developed a love for sports at the young age of 5. He had a love for football and basketball, which carried on throughout his adult years. He also participated in several tournaments and pick up games in surrounding neighborhoods.

Dwayne also enjoyed playing video games. Even after a few times of playing a game, he became a master of the game. He especially enjoyed playing video games with his brothers and sons.

Although he had a love for sports and video games, Dwayne’s true passion was for music. He was an excellent writer and recently tapped back into his love for rapping. He recorded several hit songs such as “Elephant Steppin” and most recently “Letter to God”. Dwayne dedicated his time to writing music that has touched and will continue to touch the lives of many for years to come. Dwayne had a heart of gold. He was always willing to go above and beyond for those he loved. He also loved children and had a soft spot for them. He loved to instill life lessons and wisdom into the younger children in the neighborhood. Dwayne was a God fearing man, who loved the lord. On July 3, 2021, Dwayne dedicated his life to Christ.

Dwayne leaves to cherish his memory his three sons, Dwayne Lee Randall Wells Jr., Kingston Kenzo Wells, and Loyal Messiah Wells; mother, Lamara Holloway of Seattle, Washington; father, Clyde Junior Wells of Warren, Ohio; six brothers, Terry Sellers, Reginald Cherry, Devonte Wells and Aaron Cherry all of Warren, OH, and Rodney Brown & Michael Crump of Youngstown, Ohio; six sisters, Cherri Holloway of Seattle, Washington, Daniella McGeorge of Youngstown, Ohio, Tiffany Cherry, Jatawna Wells, Sharinnai Lowery, & She’Aontai Wells all of Warren, Ohio; fiancée, Montenaé Fleet of Baltimore, Maryland and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his grandmothers, Jackie Sellers & Dicie Wells; grandfather, James R. Charley; stepmother, Renae Cherry; brother, Kendall Cherry; sister, Teresa Cherry; cousins, Terrance “Steel” Sellers & Dajun Sellers; aunt, Alisha Sellers, and uncle, Terrance Sellers.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Dwayne Lee Randall Wells

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.