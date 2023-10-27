YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Cross fulfilled her destiny in this life and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in the presence of her family in Hazelwood, Missouri.

She was born on April 10, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the union of the late Roy Donaldson, Sr. and Eva Mae Cox Donaldson.

Dorothy attended The Rayen School, where she cultivated her passion for education and embraced lifelong friendships. After graduating in 1970, she embarked on a journey filled with love, compassion, and dedication.

On August 10, 1974, Dorothy was united in marriage Neal E. Cross, Sr., and together they nurtured a beautiful family. Their union blessed them with two children, Daria and Neal, Jr.(Candace) who were the center of their worlds. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother, always providing unwavering support and selfless love to her family.

In 1980, Dorothy and Neal Sr. relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, where they established their home and built a strong community. As a woman of faith, Dorothy found solace and inspiration at the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church. In 1985, she joined the church’s usher board ministry and dedicated her time and energy to serving others in her congregation.

Dorothy’s professional journey was marked by commitment and excellence. From 1971 to 1980, she worked diligently at the former Higbee’s Department Store, leaving a lasting impression on both colleagues and patrons. Over the next two decades, she took on various roles at Fashion Gal in St. Louis, showcasing her impeccable work ethic and friendly demeanor.

In 1997, she found her professional home at United Healthcare, where she served as the main receptionist. Her warmth and kindness earned her the endearing nickname “Mama Dot/Ms. Dot” among her UHC family and recently retired in July.

Dorothy’s peaceful departure has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by a cloud of witnesses which included her beloved parents; sisters Mary Donaldson and Verline Donaldson; her brother Roy Donaldson Jr., and her nephew Tony Steverson.

As we mourn the loss of Dorothy, whose name means “Gift of God”, we also celebrate the reality that God now calls her His Beloved Daughter. We take comfort in knowing that her spirit will forever be with us and that her legacy will endure through the memories we shared.

As we bid farewell to our dear Dorothy, let us remember her infectious laughter, her nurturing spirit, and the joy she brought into our lives. In our hearts, her memory will forever shine, and the impact she made in our lives will never be forgotten.

The Cross family invite all those touched by her life to attend the calling hours & family visitation, which will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the New Northside Conference Center located at 5939 Goodfellow Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63147.

Dorothy’s journey home will continue Friday, November 3, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio. The viewing and funeral services will take place at Union Baptist Church, located at 528 Lincoln Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life service, officiated by her nephew Pastor Kenneth Donaldson, at 11:00 a.m.

In her final earthly resting place, Dorothy will find eternal peace at Tod Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest in the presence of her beloved family. May her soul find eternal peace in the arms of our Creator.

At Dorothy’s request, the Cross Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave. Youngstown, OH. for the comfort ministry & transitional care arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.