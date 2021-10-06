Donna Marie Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Donna Marie Thomas will be held via zoom on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Please contact the family for more information.

Mrs. Thomas, 79, was born April 13, 1942 and she departed this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was the daughter of Lurie Lee Howard-Bennett and Forrest Bennett.

She loved arts and crafts, music and her family. She was a giver and nurturer.

She was employed by Youngstown Board of Education as a parent liaison for many years.

She was a Jehovah Witness attending the Hubbard congregation. She loved attending her meetings and Bible studies.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 56 years, Robert (Bob) F. Thomas; her children, Jerome; daughter-in-law Lissette Thomas, Lori (James) Anderson, Ryan, Loretta (Ricardo) Rivera and Richard (Angela); eight siblings, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, who reared her, Thomas Lomax, Jr.; two sons, Timothy and Robert L.; two siblings, Florence Bentley and Thomas E. Lomax, Sr. and granddaughter, Brittany Thomas.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Donna M. Thomas Education Trust Fund for her great-grandchildren. Please send donations to P.O Box 2136, Youngstown, OH 44504 c/o Donna M. Thomas.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Donna Thomas