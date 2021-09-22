Donitta Jean Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Donitta Jean Anderson (Gater), will be held Friday, September 24 at 1:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Anderson, 68, who was loving known as Jeannie was granted access to God’s heavenly kingdom Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Jeannie was the shining light in every room she entered, making everyone feel her welcoming and loving soul.

Born on October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio to loving parents George Gater, Jr. and Bernice T. Gater (Cunningham), both from Alabama.

On August 25,1973 she started the most beautiful love journey with her soulmate and husband, R.D. Anderson, Jr.

Jeannie was a loyal and faithful servant of God. Beginning her path at St. Paul AME, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was baptized and married. She also attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. James AME Church and St. Andrews AME Church. She was a part of different programs including; the chior, usher board, Sunday School boards and avid missionary member; which she founded the Save Our Soles back to school giveaway.

While over the years she held many work positions starting as a teenager. They include; fast food, department/ retail stores, selling insurance and retiring in the daycare field from Kiddie Daycare & Preschool.

She enjoyed planning events, watching movies, old westerns, shopping, trying new restaurants and traveling. Jeannie’s greatest joy was her family.

She leaves to carry on her memories, her husband of 48 years; five children, Rachelle (Rodney) Tucker of Jacksonville, Florida, Daryl Anderson, Sr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Summar Anderson (William) Slaughter, Sr. of Cleveland, Ohio, Danielle Anderson and Sierra Anderson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter-in-love, Rochelle Barlow of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brittany Tucker, Jailen Anderson-Jennings, Daryl Anderson, Jr., Raykwan Anderson, Mar’Quel Anderson, William Slaughter, Jr,, Tyheim Slaughter and Messiah Slaughter; four great-grandchildren, Jhai’Lee Jennings, Jayceon Anderson, MiKayla Anderson and Layla Anderson; five Godchildren, Kiasjia Barlow, Lauren Anderson, Rey’Ven Anderson, DeQuan Forte-Marsico and Derrick Williams, Jr. and a host of family, friends and love ones.

Welcoming her to her new home are her parents; brother, Daryl Gater; grandmothers, Glady McCain and Mamie Gater; grandfathers, William Cunningham, Moses McClain and George Gater, Sr.; grandson, Khiman Anderson; daughter-in-law, Anissa M. Anderson and aunts, Louise Cunningham, Margert Lewis and Willa Fears.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 24 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to the service.

The Repast will be at The Saxon Club located at 710 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

