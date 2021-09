Donald N. Miller, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Donald N. Miller will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary, 120 Elm Ave in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Miller known to his family and friends as “Donnie” departed this life September 19, 2021 at Addison Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

