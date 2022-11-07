FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Donald E. Miller will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary, 120 Elm Avenue in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Miller affectionately known as Poochie, transitioned from labor to reward on Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Donald was born May 16, 1969 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Donald L. and Johnnetta Miller.

He was a 1989 graduate of Farrell Area High School.

“Poochie” was raised in Greater Morris Chapel, A.M.E, baptized at Cedar Avenue Church of God and currently an online member of The New Life Family Worship Center.

He was employed for 17 years at Dean Dairy.

He was a proud member of the Cleveland Browns “Dawg Pound” and an avid fisherman. In his free time he could be found attending his grandchildren’s, niece’s and nephew’s sporting events or spending time with his puppy, Smokey.

His life long passion was being a devoted father to his three children, Stephanie (Joshua) Giuriceo of Youngstown, Ohio, Donald E Miller, Jr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Jasmine (Kavahnn Serrette)Miller of Laurel, Maryland. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Jaida, Joshua, Jr., Melanie, Nova and Nirvana, as well as his nieces, Dominique, DeVaron and De’Erika, which he reared. He also leaves to mourn him his Godchildren, Jordan Johnson and Sylvia Jennings. Poochie will be greatly missed by his sister, Monica (Anthony) Scott of Farrell, Pennsylvania and brother, Marco Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends, including a sister-in-law, Sara.

Poochie had the biggest heart, even at the end he chose to give ultimate gift of life, through organ donation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, DaShawn Scott and sister-in-law, Sonya.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church and at the home of Monica Scott, 1116 Washington Street in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

