YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Carl, 93, was peacefully called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Hospice House.

She entered this world on March 5, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, born to Arin and Lillie Watts.

Dolores attended Youngstown City Schools and was self-employed as a domestic worker.

In 1954, she married to Joseph Carl. From that union, one son, Monte Carl, was reared and nurtured.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Keisha Brock; cousin, Charlotte Croft, who was her caregiver; two great-grandsons, Jaden Brock-Smith and Carter Washington, along with a host of additional family and friends who loved her.

Greeting Dolores as Heaven’s gates opened were her beloved parents and son.

The community is welcome to meet and extend condolences to the family in-person on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m., at J. E. Washington Funeral Home Chapel, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Dolores Carl (Watts)

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.