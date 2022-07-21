YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Dion Marquette Williams Sr. will be held Monday July 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Williams, 52, was called to his eternal resting place on July 16, 2022.

Dion entered this world on March 2, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Marvin L. Chambers, Sr. and Jackie Williams Chambers.

Dion was a 1988 graduate of East High School where he excelled in football and track. He was best known for his ability to master the pole vault events. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, in 1988 he was also featured in the student edition of “Who’s Who” in America.

Dion served with honor and valor in the United States Army as a combat engineer. He received numerous awards and citations for his service including the Kuwait Liberation medal and the Southwest Asia Service Medal with bronze service stars.

Dion was a professional breeder and was the owner of OH10Bullies.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Dion leaves to cherish his memory his mother Jackie Chambers; his spouse, Ale’sha Gilliam Williams; his children, Shainna, Dion, Jr. and Shalise; his bonus sons, Chionte’ and Jai’Brion; his brother Waymond (Cicely) Chambers; his sister, Stephanie Payne; six grandchildren; a host of other relatives including his bestie niece, London whom he enjoyed a special relationship; his uncle, Lewis Macklin, Sr.; his aunt, Esther Smith and a host of dear friends.

Dion was given a heavenly hero’s welcome by his father; his brother, Marvin “Coolie” Chambers, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Waymond “Sarge” and Kairo Williams; and his paternal grandparents, James and Edna M. Chambers.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Dion Williams