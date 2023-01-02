YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ,3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life December 22, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Devin Maurice Bell

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.