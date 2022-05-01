FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Deone L. Whitehead Sr. will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 8148 Ulp St., Brookfield, OH 44403. Mr. Whitehead departed this life Monday, April 25, 2022.

He was born July 7, 1984 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the proud parents of Leslie Keller and Stephanie Whitehead.

In 2004 Mr. Whitehead joined the Army enlisting as a cannon crew member (13B) where he served for 10 years on active duty, completing three tours to Iraq before receiving an honorable discharge in 2014.

After getting out of the army, he attended trade school in Florida where he obtained his CDL certification and became a truck driver; driving trucks on and off for a few years before becoming disabled.

Any time spent with his children was always the highlight of his day and what he lived for, but he also had a love for fishing and the outdoors. Deone would light up any room when he walked in, always making sure to be the clown and jokester no matter where he was. His smile was contagious and he always had words of encouragement to offer to his family and friends, this will be terribly missed by everyone.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his estranged wife Kathleen Whitehead with whom he shared three children with, De’Asia Whitehead, Deone Whitehead Jr. and Damar Whitehead, all of Hubbard, Ohio., his parents, Leslie Keller (Jacquelyn Keller), Sharon, P ennsylvania. Stephanie Whitehead (Baron Cobbs), Sharon, P ennsylvania; his maternal grandparents, Maxine Whitehead, Brookfield, Ohio; Anita Morton, Youngstown, Ohio; William Hunter, Cleveland, Ohio; His paternal grandparents, Judith Keller, Sharon, P ennsylvania; His siblings, Omar (Esther) Whitehead, Sharon, P ennsylvania; Terany Rivera, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Reginee Whitehead, Brookfield, Ohio; LaTasha McWhorter, Sharon, P ennsylvania; Brittany Keller, Sharon P ennsylvania; Lynette Keller, Sharon P ennsylvania; Tia Keller, Sharon, P ennsylvania; as well as a huge family of battle buddies, also known as his brothers and sisters in arms. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as friends and who were more like family.

Deone was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Elbert Whitehead, Brookfield, Ohio; his paternal grandfather, Charlie Ree Keller, Sharon, P ennsylvania; his brother Leslie (LJ) Jermaine Keller, Sharon, P ennsylvania.

The family will receive Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and May 6, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the

