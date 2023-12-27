YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denzel Lamont Mack, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2023, at the age of 26.

Born on July 21, 1997, in Youngstown, Ohio, Denzel brought joy and laughter into the lives of all who knew him.

Denzel was a vibrant soul with an infectious smile that could light up any room. His faith in God was nurtured at the Union Baptist Church. As a youth, he played for the New Bethel Braves football team. He had a zest for life and possessed a deep passion for collecting and reading comic books, video gaming, roller-skating and street football. Whether he was engrossed in the latest comic series or cheering for his favorite team, Denzel’s enthusiasm never wavered.

After graduating from Mahoning County High School, Denzel embarked on a career as a laborer. He worked through various temporary agencies, showcasing his dedication and strong work ethic. Denzel’s commitment to his job was matched only by his commitment to his beloved family.

Denzel found immense joy in being a devoted father to his children, especially his namesake Denzel Mack, Jr. He cherished every precious moment spent with his son and daughter Nyla Rose Dixon. Denzel, Sr. represented a pillar of love, guidance, and unwavering support for his children, leaving behind a legacy of paternal warmth that will be cherished forever. He also leaves his companion, Maia Wilder, who shared a deep connection built on love and mutual respect.

Denzel was a family man through and through, surrounded by the love of his mother, Kimberly Mack, his father, Tommy Carlisle, his sister Dymond Mack and his cousins whom he considered as siblings too, Ashlee Jones, Trenton Nored, Charles Brunt, and Don Prestley. He leaves behind a tight-knit family and a score of relatives & friends that will forever hold his memory in their hearts.

He was received at Heaven’s gate by his grandparents Claudia Mack and John W. Mack, III, along with his favorite aunt Kelly Mack and ancestors who embraced him.

As we bid farewell to Denzel let us remember his kind and gentle nature, his genuine generosity, and the impact he had on all who knew him. May his spirit soar free, forever watching over his loved ones.

To honor and celebrate Denzel’s life, a Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave. on Saturday December 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Lewis W. Macklin, II.

The family also is extending an invitation to family and friends to join them afterwards for a repast meal at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown Family, friends, and well-wishers are invited to join in remembrance of a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

The family of Denzel elected to entrust the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500.

