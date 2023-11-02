YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that we bid farewell to Dennis P. Harris, Sr., a beloved son, brother, father and friend. With heavy hearts, we announce his untimely passing at the age of 42 on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Adams Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Dennis was born on October 22, 1981, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the union of Corrine Woodall and Johnnie Johnson.

Though his journey was not without its challenges, Dennis touched the lives of those around him with his kind heart, vibrant spirit and contagious laughter. Despite facing adversity, he remained resilient, always finding a way to bring smiles to the faces of his family and friends.

Dennis will forever be remembered and cherished by parents and his children, Donteill Grant, Denasia Harris, Dylan Anderson-Harris, Daylan Anderson-Harris, Dennis Harris, Jr. and Donte Harris, each who were the joy of his life and will carry his legacy forward. He was also a mentor and father to his stepsons, Tyshawn, Willie and Jiimar. He shared his home and heart with Shawntisha Turner, his companion. He will also be lovingly remembered with fondness by his brothers, Anthony Cummings, Johnnie (Sylvia) Johnson, Jr., Curtis Harris and Matthew Johnson and sisters, Donielle Harris and Margie Ann Johnson.

Dennis’s legacy will forever live on through the kindness and love he shared with his family and friends. In this time of loss, let us remember his spirit, the laughter he brought and the joy he shared. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew him.

With a sense of community and kinship, we invite you to join us in celebrating Dennis’ life. The Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor at the Jaylex Event Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Lewis W. Macklin II officiating as the celebrant. A public viewing will be held one hour prior at 9:00 a.m. The Jaylex Event Center, located at 2120 Glenwood Avenue, will provide a space where memories can be shared, tears can be shed and lives can be honored. You are welcomed to join us in honoring and reflecting on the life of Dennis Paul Harris, Sr., as we come together to bid farewell to a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Following the service, Dennis will be laid to rest at the Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio, offering closure and a final farewell to a man who touched the lives of those around him.

The Harris Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements. May Dennis rest in eternal peace.

NO MORE TEARS

When all hope seems lost, and reason has gone

And minds are locked on to what went wrong

Just hang in there, smile and hold on really tight

Trust, have faith, believe you will see the light.

Give yourself time, and give your mind a rest

Face those nightmares and let time take the test

The pain will dull, common sense will prevail

Make sure this time, you know you will not fail.

You will become strong, stand up tall and straight

There are no more reasons for you to sit and wait

Feed on satisfaction and quell those niggling fears

Be proud and in control ’till there are no more tears.

Margaret Cox

