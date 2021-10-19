Denise O. Nelson-Gibbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Ms.Denise O. Nelson-Gibbs will be held Saturday October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Ms. Gibbs departed this world to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday October 14, 2021.

Denise was born January 20, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Mattie and L.E. Nelson.

Denise was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School.

Denise worked as a nurse’s aide for over 20 years at Paisley House assisted living facility in Youngstown. The staff and residents loved the extra special care that she provided to them. Later in life, Denise worked as a personal assistance to a philanthropist in the Youngtown area before she retired.

Denise enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, listening to and singing music, crafting, collecting elephants and decorating for ALL of the holidays, especially Christmas.

Denise was the “Martha Stewart ” of Youngstown. From planning, organizing, and entertaining, she displayed everything with style and exceptional detail. Presentation was everything to her whether it was preparing appetizers for guests or, beverages with friends and family, she ensured that everything looked and tasted amazing. Although she had no biological children her family was her number one priority. She may have been a caretaker by career but she was also a caretaker of her family. She worked tirelessly to ensure her parents had everything they needed. Even in her last days she wanted to make sure that her mother was taken care of and that the correct flowers were ordered for her own memorial. She never forgot a birthday or holiday, often sending cards with money even when family would tell her not to. She was one of a kind when it came to her taking care of those in need. Caring, compassionate, and considerate there will never be anotherlqDenise.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Mattie B. Nelson; brother, James Nelson (sister-in-law, Tanya); sister, Brenda Nelson; brother, Bruce Nelson; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Her father, Llewellyn E. Nelson preceded her in death.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

