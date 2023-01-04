YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 25, 2022 from her residence in Youngstown, Ohio at the age of 62.

Denise was born on January 18, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Milton and Minnie B Holloway.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1978 and was later employed by Mahoning County Children Services for 17 years.

She married her United States Marine Staff Sargent Joe McGeorge on January 24, 1987 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Denise was loved by many and will be remembered for her smile and infectious energy, as well as her love of singing and dancing.

Denise is survived by her caregiver and husband of 36 years, Joe McGeorge; mother-in-law, Betty McGeorge; daughters, Kelley (Joe) Frazier of Youngstown, Ohio, Kymieca McGeorge of Marietta, Georgia and Shanise McGeorge of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Tylin and Braylen Dabney; sisters, Marlene (Thurman) Fulton of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Phyllis Currie of Sharon, Pennsylvania and brothers, Milton Dean Holloway of Brookfield, Ohio, Edward McGeorge and Gregg McGeorge, both of Youngstown, Ohio and Lonnie (fiancée, Taria) McGeorge of Liberty, Ohio; beloved pets: cats, Raven and Bella and dog, Luna and best friend of 42 years, Amy Washington. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Denise’s life.

The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Alzheimer’s Association, Antonine Sisters, Rising Star Baptist Church, Pastor Kenneth Donaldson and Pastor Gary Frost for their support, care and dedication.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

