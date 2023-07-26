FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrius Antonio Ray Phillips Odem, “Meech”, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. He was 32, a lifelong Shenango Valley and West Mifflin resident.

Mr. Phillips was born September 6, 1990, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Willie Frank Phillips, Jr. and Karen L. Odem.

A 2009 alumna of West Mifflin High School, he earned a Certified Chef Degree from The Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC).

He was an amazing son, brother and uncle. Meech loved to play with his nieces and nephews and spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, shopping, landscaping and interior design.

Surviving is his father, Willie Frank Phillips, Jr. (Dionne) of Florida; his mother, Karen L Odem (Tommy) of Pennsylvania; sisters, Shawnta Lynne (Robert Major) of Ohio, Davonna Odem and Makaela Tharp, of Pennsylvania, Desinique Phillips of Florida and Ashlynn Colwell of Pennsylvania; brothers, DeRon L Odem (Rico) and Cory Odem, of Farrell, Fabian Sherrill of Pennsylvania, Kamari Sherrill of Florida, Brian White of Pennsylvania, James Harris, Jr. of Virginia and Bradley Harris of Pennsylvania; his paternal grandmother, Deborah L. Thomas of Pennsylvania, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Willie Frank Phillips, Sr. and Kathrine and Tommie Lee Odem; great-grandparents, James H. Thomas, Jerri Mae Thomas, Louise Bennett and Veola Odem; uncles, Kenneth L. Thomas and Robert D. Brown; aunts, Brandy Burford and Laura Gambill Sanders and cousins, Mariah Brown and Jason (Breeze) Drummond.

A homegoing celebration will be held for Mr. Demetrius Odem on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church of God In Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121. The family will be receiving friends and family at 9:00 a.m. on the same day at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Demetrius Odem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.