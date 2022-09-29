CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Debra Lynn Dunn Mayfield will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Debra passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Minnie and Memphis Dunn on November 19, 1952.

Debra attended Lathrop School through the eighth grade.

She was a homemaker and she worked several jobs throughout her lifetime.

She attended Word Church.

She was married at the age of 15 to Colla Tyrone Mayfield.

Debra was a beautiful woman who was loving and caring. She loved her family and friends. She was full of wisdom and was protective of the ones she loved. She was a friend to many. She was very creative in her home she like to decorate. She had some wonderful paintings over the years which was great art work. she had a green thumb and had a lot of beautiful plants when she put things together it looked amazing. She loved to cook, dress and spend time with her family. She loved music and loved to dance. They called her Debra Dunn and everyone had a Debra Dunn Story. She was one of a kind. She will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma(Redd) Harris; her daughter, Carla L. Dunn; her grandson, Patrick Mayfield; her great-grandson, Isaiah Conwell; her nephew, Brian Harris; her niece, Jill (Harris) Snell; great-niece, Amber Snell and her significant other, Howard Brinkley of 29 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Michael Mayfield, Tyrone(Lydia) Mayfield and Tanya Mayfield; a special daughter, Geraldine Jones; her grandchildren, Kelly Dunn, Raymon Mayfield, Lamont Mayfield, Salem Stevenson, Jr., DeMere Wright, Myia Wright, Montell Dunn, Tosha(Ray) Robinson, Lashelle Newton, Rochelle Newton, Tyrone Ryan Mayfield, Maxwell Mayfield Alexander Mayfield, Maximus Mayfield and Isabella Loyd; 16 great-grandchildren; her nephews, Marvin Harris and Scott Harris; her nieces, Mindy Harris and Marla Harris-Thompson; a host of other relatives, cousins, great-nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

