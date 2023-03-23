YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Debra A. Hughes will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Debra Arlene Hughes was born on January 11, 1952 to the union of Ruby Lee and Clyde Williams in Chicago, Illinois. She relocated to live with her grandparents in Youngstown, Ohio at an early age. She was the third oldest of five siblings.

Debra graduated from The Rayen School.

She was married and had two children, Stacy and Wilbert.

While in Youngstown she worked at Brentwood Originals where many of her coworkers also became her friends.

She was an active member of Victory Christian Center, under the tutelage of Pastor David Thomas. She volunteered for Vacation Bible School and was a member of several auxiliary ministries.

Debbie’s grandchildren were the light of her life, if you saw her, you were more than likely to see one, if not all of her grands with her. She forfeited some if her own dreams and desires to ensure that her family lived a comfortable, memorable and fulfilling life. Debbie was a loving and compassionate person, always putting others before herself and finding a way to care for her loved ones however she could.

After 71 years, Debbie made her departure on the evening of Thursday, March 16, 2023.

In death, she reunites with her parents, Ruby Lee and Clyde Williams; two siblings, Donna Ivy and David Paige and granddaughter, Vaneisia “Vanay” Gurley.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Stacy Gurley (Vernon); one son, Wilbert Hughes; three grand boys, Aaron M. Ware, Anthony M. Hughes and VeShun V. Gurley; great-grandson, Jamarie Gurley; one brother, Clyde Williams, Jr. and wife of California and one sister, Joann Collins (Greg) of Carbondale, Illinois. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Debra Hughes.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.