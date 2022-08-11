CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David “Slim or Treetop” Smith will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at J. E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 3rd Street NE, Canton, OH 44704. The officiating clergy will be Elder Allie Walker.

David Smith was born March 26, 1938 in Fortland, Alabama to Leonard Smith and Lou Virginia Waiters Smith.

He departed this life Tuesday, August 2, 2022 following an extended illness. Glory be to God, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and he rests safely in His arms.

He graduated from Timken High School where he was a basketball star.

He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.

He retired from AEP and the Borden Company, Inc.

He loved to fish, train dogs and have fun! Some may remember his cooking skills, his sweet potato pies, chitterlings and he was well known for his souse meat.

David was joined in holy matrimony to Ms. Gertha Williams on November 27, 1970 in Canton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Smith and Lou Virginia Waiters Smith; his stepson, Darwin Williams; his brother, Joseph Nathan Smith and his sister, Viola Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Gertha Smith of Canton, Ohio; his brothers, George Smith of Canton, Doug (Josephine) Smith of Canton Ohio and Frank (Debbie) Smith of Maricopa, Arizona; his daughters, Candie Smith Harmon of Fort Worth, Texas and Kiva Smith of Dallas, Texas; his stepson, Brando Spencer of Canton, Ohio; his Goddaughter, Alvah Hayes, Canton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brande, Kavetta, Ashley, Jasmine, LJ, Kobe and Amir; great-grandchildren, Kamaya, Zion, Nyla, Kamarae, Peyton, Cali, Perris, Breek and De’Jierre; his nieces, Tanya Smith Hill, Robin Smith, Lori Smith Hewitt and Lenora Smith Turner; his nephew, Martin Smith and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. David Smith