YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David L. Jackson will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born May 11, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Willie Mae Square and James Jackson, Roosevelt Square. David passed away Wednesday, December 21.

He attended and graduated from East High School in 1975. He had a gift for playing basketball in which landed him a scholarship but life had different plans for him.

David loved collecting antiques items as the family called him the black leprechaun, in quote, “Where’s Me Gold!” He also loved playing chest with his brother, Ronnie and his nephews; I don’t think he ever found a worthy opponent to beat him. David loved his family as he had this great sense of humor and he loved the Lord.

To cherish his memories, he leaves behind his mother, Willie Mae Square; his brothers, Roosevelt Square and Jamie Square; sisters, Shirley McDowell from Youngstown, Carolyn Square, Kay Michelle Square Neeley and Susan Lynn Square Rogers, all of Atlanta, Georgia, April Square and Jamelle Square Daniels and nieces and nephews, as well as a host of family members, friends and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by fathers, James Jackson and Roosevelt Square; his oldest brother, Ronald Jackson; his youngest brother, Milan Square; aunt, Susie Thomas; his nephews, Christian Blackshear and Zethran Jackson and host of aunts uncles and grandparents.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 at the Washington Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. David L Jackson