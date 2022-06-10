YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Kirk, 72, beloved friend, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

He entered this world on June 6, 1950 in Cambridge, Ohio. He was the son of Benjamin Howard Kirk and Jane Ellen Wissinger Kirk.

He graduated from Marlington High School in Alliance, Ohio and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

He worked for Cincinnati Bell, taught high school math and retired in 2006 from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. David loved to work with his dear friends, Clint and Panda Wagner, as a volunteer to help the poor in his free time.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife, Diane Reviere.

He leaves behind his brother, Howard Kirk; stepdaughter, Rochelle Watson Elisha; stepson, Kendall Reviere; special friend, Shana Steele and his good buddy, Dan Mohler.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m., at J. E. Washington Funeral Services located at 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. There will be a visitation open to the public one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of floral tributes, contributions to Animal Welfare League Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 in his memory.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. David C. Kirk.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.