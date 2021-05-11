David Arthur Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David Arthur Dawson will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Dawson, 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Mr. Dawson was born August 10, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of J.B. and Effie G. Ramsey Dawson.

He attended South High and Youngstown State University.

He was formerly employed with Passarelli Bros. Towing, Wean United Youngstown Foundry Steel Mill and the YWCA. He retired from Niles Manufacturing in 2007.

On June 29, 1985, David married the love of his life, the former Joyce A. Bebbs.

He was an avid sports fan of Ohio State and Cleveland Browns. He loved fishing, especially with his sisters.

David leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, his loving wife, Joyce A. Dawson; his children, Randi Bebbs of Worthington, Kenneth Whatley, Sr. (Sonia) of Gahanna, Kimberly Dawson, David Keith Dawson of Alexandria, Virginia, Kathy Ramos, Kirk Dawson and Danielle Dawson; his siblings, Katie Caige, Roberta Thompkins, Beverly Owens and Delores Dawson, all of Youngstown; a brother, David Paul Dawson (Kennis) of Columbia, South Carolina; 23 grandchildren, including Tia Underwood of Delaware, whom he reared and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, including twins, Lillie Mae and Willie Mae, Beatrice Dawson and John L. Dawson and two grandchildren, Tiara Whatley and Elyie Dawson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. David Arthur Dawson