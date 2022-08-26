YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Daryl arrived in this world on July 6, 1954. He was 68 years young. Daryl was the seventh born of 11 children to Ira L. and Portia Thomas Hood in Youngstown, Ohio.

In 1972, Daryl joined the U.S. Army. During his basic training, Daryl received a letter stating he graduated from East High School, class of 1972. Daryl began his military service as a supply clerk. He went on to the 82nd Airborne, where he accumulated 150 jumps. Daryl earned his honorable discharge after completing his service.

Daryl continued his education at the New Castle School of Trades focusing on building and construction.

Upon graduation, Daryl worked with Ryan Homes. Like our lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Daryl was considered a Master Carpenter. Daryl’s skill and vision allowed him to build from the ground up. His skills stretched across electrical, plumbing and all aspects of construction. Daryl continued to support our governmental operations as a Maintenance Technician with the Youngstown Post Office.

In 1981, Daryl was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Tasha Hood. During his time with the Post Office, Daryl met the love of his life, Miss Leslie Dupree. Leslie was enamored with Daryl’s sense of humor and kind nature. On January 7, 1989, Leslie and Daryl joined together in holy matrimony. Their union brought forth three beautiful children Daryl Junior, David and Valerie.

Daryl’s commitment to his children shown in his active involvement in their academic and athletic endeavors. From little league games to high school science projects, Daryl remained dedicated to their successes. Daryl’s commitment to his family extended to his nieces and nephews. Daryl’s kindness kept several of his nieces and nephews coming back to spend summers at Aunt Leslie and Uncle Daryl’s home. Daryl believed strict discipline and love were needed to shape young minds. Daryl remained passionate about cooking and was renowned for his culinary creations. Daryl’s knack for home décor and gardening kept him active. From garden to table, Daryl grew greens, tomatoes, corn, squash, eggplant, okra, and strawberries. For Leslie, Daryl created a backyard oasis with an abundance of beautiful flowers and water features. Even though Daryl was using his wheelchair full time, he managed to build and maintain her oasis, complete with a wooden deck. Industrious and creative do not begin to describe Daryl’s dedication to his crafts and to those he loved. Daryl was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a lover of smooth jazz, blues and R&B.

Daryl leaves to cherish his loving wife of 33 years Leslie Hood of Youngstown, his children, Tasha Hood of Youngstown Ohio, Daryl Hood Jr of Warren Ohio, David Hood and Valerie Hood, both of Youngstown, Ohio. Grandchildren La’Naya, Robinaanne and Robinette of Youngstown, Ohio; a special nephew-son Tevon Mahone, whom he took into his home and lovingly called T-bone of Youngstown Ohio; his siblings, Jerry Hood of Youngstown, Ohio, Judith Sanders of Girard, Ohio, Janice Mahone, Antoinette (Ron) Price of Youngstown, Ohio, Portia (Donald) Rhodes of Lithonia Georgia.

At Heaven’s Gate, Daryl reunited with his lord and savior Jesus Christ; his parents Ira Sr. and Portia, his siblings, Carolyn, Ira, Renee, Alvin, Gary, nephew Deondre Rhodes and his great nephews Leartis Day and R’Jaye Defoor.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Daryl L. Hood Sr.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.