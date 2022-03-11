YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl DeAndre Anderson, Sr. will be held Saturday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Anderson, Sr., 45, was granted passage to the heavenly gates on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Mr. Anderson was born September 21, 1976 to his loving parents, R.D. Anderson, Jr. and Donitta Jean (Gater) Anderson in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a devoted family man, who loved sports as well as making people laugh. He was die hard Raiders fan and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory and to carry on his legacy his father; his four children, Jailen W. (Andrea) Jennings-Anderson, Daryl D.(Malaya) Anderson, Jr., Raykwan D. Anderson and Mar’Quel D. Anderson; his fiancée, LaQuita Brown; his sisters, Rachelle (Rodney) Tucker, Summer (William) Anderson-Slaughter, Danielle Anderson and Sierra Anderson; his brothers-in-law, Rick Davis and Robert Davis; his sister-in-law, Richawn Davis; mother-in-law, Denise Muhammed; his grandchildren, Jhai’Lee Jennings-Anderson, Jayceon Anderson, Mikayla Anderson and Layla Anderson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends.

Greeting him with open arms was his mother; his wife, Anissa M. (Spivey) Anderson; his paternal grandparents, R.D. Anderson, Sr. and Marie (Hornbuckle) Anderson; his maternal parents, George Gater, Jr. and Bernice (Cunningham) Gater; his nephew, Khiman R. Anderson and his brother-in-law, Roderick Davis.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

