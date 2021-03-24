Darren Kirk Gibson, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Darren Kirk Gibson was held Monday, March 22, 2021 at One Kingdom Ministries in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Gibson Darren made his journey to Heaven on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Darren was born on April 27, 1969 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Robert Thurman and Virginia-Gibson Thurman, into a loving family of nine siblings.

Darren attended the Farrell Area School District and was employed with Adams Manufacturing as a machine operator.

Darren often spent his spare time shopping or gardening with his dear mother, doing volunteer work or helping kids in the community. He enjoyed cooking, trying out new recipes and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed the quality time he had with his daughter and “grandman” as he would call him. Darren had a heart of gold and was loved by many. Even during his life struggles, he was never reluctant to help those in need.

Darren leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Keonna Gibson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his “grandman”, Kenzo Harvey, of Pittsburgh; his siblings, Roger Thurman, Robert Thurman, Jr., Mark Thurman, Byron Thurman, Chris Bouye’, Dianne and Melody Thurman; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Darren is united in Heaven with his grandparents, Willie and Willard Gibson; his siblings, Corey Thurman, Randolph Gambill, Jr. and Lisa Gambill; his aunts, Willye Faye Gibson, Loretha Chambers and his cousins, Tasha Gibson, Roy Hines, Jr. and Vaughnda Chamber-McCray.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

