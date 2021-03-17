Darrell Merriwether, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Darrell Merriwether will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lance Corporal Darrell Merriwether, Sr., 52, departed this life Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

The funeral service is limited to family and close friends. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

