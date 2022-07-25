YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Darlene Hicks will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Darlene Hicks, 65, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, July 15, 2022.

She entered this world on January 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Willie Walker and Minister Lillie Mae Hicks White.

She was a 1976 graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown, Ohio. She was also a 1990 graduate of Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

She was employed at Boardman Community Care Center for 17 years, retiring in 2007.

In her spare time she enjoyed studying the Bible, reading various novels, constructing challenging puzzles, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Kimberly Hicks and Krystelle Hicks, both of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Shirley White of Youngstown, Ohio; her brother, Ernest Vincent White of Struthers, Ohio; her granddaughters, Jalaeia (Christopher) Winston-Gibboney of Girard, Ohio, Niyah Hicks of Austintown, Ohio, Kennedy Thomas and Kiyah Thomas, both of Youngstown, Ohio; her grandsons, Jamiere McCall and Jaidyn McCall, both of Youngstown, Ohio; her great-grandsons, Ja’Khi Gibboney, Carmelo Gibboney and King Gibboney, all of Girard, Ohio; a host of various aunts, cousins and dear friends. Darlene will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Albert and Cornelia (Turner) Hicks.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to services. Masks are required and please continue to practice social distancing when greeting the family.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.