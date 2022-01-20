FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daniel Wayne Wiley will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. at New beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, 858 Wallis Ave in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Wiley known to his family and friends as “Danny Wayne” passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was 61 years old.

Mr. Wiley was born September 25, 1960, in California to the late Alvin Butch Wiley and Mary Demple (Wright) Wiley. He lived most of his life in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wiley was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend and so much more. Danny Wayne always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. He was a true servant of God, he was affectionately known as “The Bishop”, he loved quoting scriptures. Danny Wayne visited many churches throughout the valley over the years, he loved the Lord.

Danny Wayne was formally employed as a long-distance truck driver and construction worker. He was a one-man moving crew. Danny Wayne helped many families move throughout the years all over the valley and as far as Georgia.

He was your “go to”. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Leah Wiley of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Daniel Wiley of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Micah Wiley, Ramone Williams both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Verne Wright and Alan Leak, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Gail Leak, Mary (Sam) Hosey both of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Rochelle Wiley of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Kimberly Wiley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Myron Johnson, who he resided with; his aunts, Charlene Allen and Amanda Phillips of Hubbard, Ohio; his uncle, William Wright; his lifelong best friend/brother, Eugene Byler and dear friend/sister Raychel Raver of Farrell, seven grandchildren, Da’Miah, Jamyla, Meah, Myah, D’Onna, Mykah, and D’Leina Wiley and a host of other relatives and friends.

Danny Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Butch Wiley and Mary Wiley; his sister, Althea “Nay” Wiley-Johnson; brother, Alvin “Chip” Wiley and a special brother, Anthony Johnson. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

