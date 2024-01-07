YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Daniel Armstead, Sr., a loving family man, and esteemed member of the Canton community, peacefully departed from this world on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Canton surrounded by his family at the age of 74.

Born on March 11, 1949, in Canton, to the union of David, Sr. and Susie Lee Armstead, Daniel was the epitome of strength and resilience.

Daniel was a proud graduate of Canton McKinley High School.

Throughout his life, he embraced his African American heritage with pride and dignity, leaving an indelible imprint on the lives of those around him.

He also dedicated a significant portion of his life to serving his country as a proud member of the United States Army. His unwavering commitment, courage, and selflessness in defending the nation’s freedom will forever be remembered and appreciated.

After completing his military service, Daniel built a successful career as a grinder in the manufacturing and production industry. Employed by Canton Casting, he approached his work with exceptional skill and dedication, earning the respect of his colleagues and supervisors.

Beyond his professional achievements, Daniel’s greatest joy stemmed from fostering a loving and nurturing home. Married to his beloved wife, Carmella Armstead, on December 18, 1971, they shared an enduring bond that illuminated the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Daniel was a true family man, embodying the values of patience, understanding, and unconditional love.

Deeply rooted in his faith in God, Daniel was an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ. Elder Armstead was also a scholar, entrenching himself in the study of God’s Word. His spiritual journey not only provided solace and guidance for himself but also allowed him to be a beacon of hope and inspiration to others.

Elder Daniel’s kind and compassionate nature manifested in his ability to listen attentively, offering support and understanding to those in need. While he may have spoken sparingly, his presence alone was enough to bring comfort and reassurance to those around him.

With a passion for grilling, Daniel took great delight in showcasing his culinary skills as a master of the grill. Whether it was a summertime family gathering or a casual evening with friends, he turned every occasion into a delectable feast, leaving everyone with precious memories and full stomachs.

Elder Armstead leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his cherished wife of 52 years, Carmella Armstead and their sons, Daniel Armstead, Jr., Keevin D. Armstead, Alonzo L. Armstead and Arene’ S. Armstead. Additionally, he is remembered by his dear siblings, Nathaneil Armstead, Deborah Travick, Benjamin Lee Armstead and Cynthia R. Armstead. Furthermore, his legacy is emboldening by the love and admiration of his goddaughters Takeithas S. Jones and Dorian Hunter-Turks, along with a score of additional kindred and friends.

As he obtained his enteral reward for faithful service, he was welcomed at Heaven’s gate by his parents and brothers, David Jr. and Allen Armstead.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor and celebrate Elder Daniel’s remarkable life on Monday January 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of the at J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton. Pastor Ace Gillems will officiate, while Elder Alonzo Armstead will render the eulogy for his father. Prior to the service, a public viewing will take place in the chapel from 11:00 a.m to noon.

In Elder Daniel’s memory, may we all strive to embody his unwavering commitment to family, his deep faith, and his ability to find joy in life’s simplest moments. He will forever remain in our hearts, serving as a guiding light and a testament to the power of love.

Rest peacefully in His presence, Man of God, knowing that your legacy will continue to live on through the lives you touched and the love you shared.

