D’Andre Lanier Damous (“DRE 105 DAM”), age 32 was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio and passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Born on March 17, 1989 at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital, he was the oldest son of Laticia Marie Damous and the eldest of the third generation of offspring descending from John and Elnora Sutton.

Dre was born into the Pentecostal faith at the Ebenezer Church of God in Christ under the leadership of the Late Superintendent Calvin E. Kirkland, Sr. (later pastored by Elder Ernest L. Walker). This church is where he gave his heart to the Lord at an early age. He served in Ebenezer’s Youth Choir and Youth Department.

In addition, he participated in the Timekeepers Drumline (which was the first drumline in the City of Youngstown). With D’Andre as Head Drum Major, Ebenezer’s Drumline travelled throughout the state of Ohio winning several awards. He created the beats from his heart and the other members using their instinctive skills would follow.

A product of the Youngstown Public School System, Dre attended Sheridan Elementary, Volney Junior High and Chaney High School.

D’Andre had a great sense of humor and a wide array of interests to include his passion for music.

Among several jobs, he was employed with Youngstown Crab Company and as Head Chef at New Seasonings Café where he created the infamously popular “Doctor Dre Burger”. He also worked with City Kids Care as a mentor to children. Forklift and homeowners at the age of 27.

D’Andre was a loving and caring father who always placed his children first.

He leaves to cherish precious memories, his parents, Laticia M. Damous and David Lynch; sister, Quiana Z. Damous; cousin, D’Aaron Damous; fiancée, Ciera Johnson; children, Zon’tel, Tadaryen, Zahriana, D’Andre, Jr. and Zy’elle; nephew, De’Veon Damous; 13 siblings; 11 nieces/nephews; grandmother, Anna R. Damous-Johnson; aunts, Linda Sutton-Hawkins and Lawanna Damous; Godmothers, Tajah Strickland and Raylette Davenport; Godfathers, Adam Perkins and Hance Dennis and a host of other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Devon Lavelle Damous (“ManMan”) and Tyreese Keith Lynch; nephew, Devon L. Damous, Jr. (“ManMan, Jr.); grandfather, Junior Damous (“Pa”); uncle, John E. Sutton, Jr. and great-grandparents, John and Elnora Sutton.

Although his life was short by man’s standards, his impact will be eternal and he will continue to be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 (with calling hours to begin at 12:00 p.m.), Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home (Youngstown).

Send flowers to the service of D’Andre L. Damous.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.