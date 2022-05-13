YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing visitation in honor of Da’Maya J. Easterly will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Da’Maya departed this life Saturday, May 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.